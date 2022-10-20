Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation dinner returns

The annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation returned Thursday for another evening of jibes and charitable fundraising.

The event raises money for catholic charities and children in need across New York state, and doesn't spare any of New York's influential and powerful from a few good jokes, no matter their political affiliation.

The glamorous white tie gala is hosted by Timothy Cardinal Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, and was emceed by FOX 5 NY's own Rosanna Scotto. Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Peggy Noonan gave the keynote speech.

Politicians of all stripes are invited to put aside their rivalries for an evening and even roast one another.

In 2020 and 2021, President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden took part in the event virtually.

The annual event has been held for over 70 years now.