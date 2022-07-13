Long Island triple-jumper leaps to the top of her sport

Alexandra Kelly says she feels most inspired when she’s on the track.

"It’s just a happy place for me," Kelly said.

A sign outside Rocky Point High School is a reminder that anything is possible for the 18-year-old who jumped her way up to become the number one ranked high school women's triple jumper in the county.

Kelly also broke a twelve-year-old state federation record - jumping 42 feet and 7 inches.

Now the Rocky Point alum who graduated with a 101.66 GPA is Princeton bound where she plans to major in molecular biology and continue jumping - as a proud Princeton Tiger on the University’s track and field team.

"I’ve been out here almost every day for 12 years, she said. "It’s going to be hard switching, definitely."

Alexandra heads to college in August - she’ll start practicing right away before the season officially starts this winter.

Her coach who brought her up to varsity from eighth grade says this is just the beginning.

"She’s a generational athlete and I wouldn’t be surprised if I see her in the Olympics one day," said coach John Mattia.

As for saying her final farewell to the school and field where her career started, Kelly says she promises to mentor aspiring athletes as a way to thank those who helped her along the way.