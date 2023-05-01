Expand / Collapse search
After 62 years, New York City's longest-working doorman retires

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Upper East Side
NYC's longest-serving doorman retires

'The Governor of 90th Street' is looking forward to spending more time with his family.

NEW YORK - The longest working doorman in New York City is retiring.

Manny Teixeira has been at 120 East 90th Street on the Upper East Side since 1961. That's 62 years.

He says he's been getting up at 5:30 every morning and it's finally time to retire.

Manny is known in the area as "The Governor of 90th Street" and is beloved by his residents and knows them all by name.

"They are going to miss me too. They bring their kids down, the kids are crying, ‘Oh Mommy told me you’re quitting; your retirement, this and that.’ But you know, it’s part of life," he smiled.

Manny says he looks forward to spending more time with his family in New Jersey.
 