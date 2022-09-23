Aaron Judge takes another shot at 61: How to watch tonight's game

article

Aaron Judge was just feet away from dramatically making history in the Bronx last night against the arch-rival Red Sox, and on Friday evening the New York Yankees slugger will get another shot at writing his name into history.

Judge is currently sitting on 60 home runs, just one short of the American League record of 61, set in 1961 by another Yankees slugger, Roger Maris.

Tonight, the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox at 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium as Judge seeks, once again, to make history.

Fans who want to watch can stream Friday night's game for free on Apple TV+. No subscription is required, but viewers must have an Apple ID.

To watch, launch the Apple TV app on your Apple device, smart TV, gaming console, streaming device, or visit https://tv.apple.com/ .

Judge isn't the only player with a chance to etch their name in history. Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals needs two more home runs to become the fourth player to reach the 700 home run milestone, but has not gone deep in his last six games.

His game will also be streaming on AppleTV+ Friday night.