A parade on July 5 extends holiday celebrations on Long Island

People were decked out in red, white and blue, waving flags and smiling on Monday. They were celebrating two freedoms: the nation's Independence Day and the lifting of restrictions post-COVID-19 pandemic.

The Port Jefferson Fourth of July Parade was back and bigger than in years past. Last year's celebration was canceled altogether because of the pandemic.

"It's been two years," one parade-goer said. "Everything's back to normal and we're happy to be celebrating the United States of America today."

Marching bands and fire trucks participated in the parade. And droves of people lined Main Street to cheer them on. Parade-goers expressed relief as we are returning to the new normal post-COVID.

A Fourth of July parade held on the Fifth of July extended the celebration. People from the area and neighboring communities made sure they came out to take part.

