9-year-old boy dead after fire in Queens
NEW YORK - A 9-year-old boy has died after a fire inside a home in Queens on Saturday morning.
Flames broke out around 6:30 a.m. inside of a home on Hillmeyer Avenue in Far Rockaway.
When responding firefighters put out the flames, they discovered the boy, identified as Matthew Pichardo, and took him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Medical Examiner will also determine Pichardo's cause of death.
