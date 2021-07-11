9-year-old boy dead after fire in Queens

article

A 9-year-old boy has died after a fire inside a home in Queens on Saturday morning.

Flames broke out around 6:30 a.m. inside of a home on Hillmeyer Avenue in Far Rockaway.

When responding firefighters put out the flames, they discovered the boy, identified as Matthew Pichardo, and took him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Medical Examiner will also determine Pichardo's cause of death.

