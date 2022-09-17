8-year-old girl dies after house fire in Queens

article

An 8-year-old girl died and two adults were injured after a house fire in Queens on Saturday morning.

The fire broke out on the third floor of a multi-family home on 130th Street in College Point at around 7:35 a.m., according to authorities.

The New York Post reported that the child suffered smoke inhalation and was rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The other victims, an 18-year-old and a 36-year-old, also suffered smoke inhalation but are expected to survive.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.