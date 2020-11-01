8-year-old girl among 3 victims hit by stray bullets in Manhattan

article

An 8-year-old girl and two adults were all hospitalized after being struck by stray bullets in Manhattan on Saturday evening.

According to authorities, surveillance video showed two suspects having a verbal dispute that escalated into a physical confrontation at around 7 p.m. in Harlem. The suspects are seen in the video pulling out guns and shooting at each other several times.

Stray bullets from the incident struck the girl, along with a 36-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man. The 8-year-old girl was shot in the right knee, while the woman and the man was shot in the right arm.

All of the victims are listed in stable condition.

The suspect whose firearm police say was used to injure the three victims is described as male, between 20-30 years old and was last seen wearing a green and black jacket. The second suspect is described as male, 20-30 years old and was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap and all dark clothing.

Suspect in a shooting that injured an 8-year-old girl in Harlem. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.