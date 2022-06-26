8-year-old boy shot in Brooklyn, 3 adults also hit

article

An 8-year-old boy was one of four people shot at a gathering in Brooklyn on Saturday evening.

The NYPD says it happened in the courtyard at the Stuyvesant Gardens Houses on Quincy St. A person rode into the courtyard around 11:30 p.m., took out a gun, and started shooting into the crowd.

A 36-year-old woman was hit, a 46-year-old woman was hit, and a 27-year-old man was also shot. The child was shot in the leg. It was unclear where the other victims were hit. The victims were all taken to Kings County Hospital.

The suspect took off on their dirt bike after the shooting and has not been arrested.

Mayor Adams was seen at the shooting scene as police investigated. Toys and balls were scattered across the crime scene.

No other details were available.