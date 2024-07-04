Expand / Collapse search

8-year-old boy fatally stabbed in Queens, suspect shot by police: NYPD

Updated  July 4, 2024 7:44pm EDT
Jamaica
FILE - File image of crime scene tape. (FOX TV Stations)

NEW YORK - An 8-year-old boy is dead after a stabbing in Queens on Thursday evening. 

According to authorities, at around 5:20 p.m., a woman came out of a building on 94th Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica, bleeding after having been stabbed in the back and pleading for help. 

Officers responded to the scene and went into a 5th-floor apartment where they found the suspect, a 20-year-old man, holding his father in a headlock, with a knife to the father's throat.

The officers gave repeated commands to the suspect to drop the knife, which he did not obey, leading one of the officers to fire a single round at the suspect, striking him in the torso and incapacitating him.

A knife recovered at the scene of a stabbing incident in Queens. (Credit: NYPD)

Police sources tell FOX 5 NY that the 20-year-old and the 8-year-old were alone in the apartment when the 20-year-old stabbed the child. The pair's parents walked into the apartment and discovered the scene. 

The 8-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 20-year-old shot by police was also taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The incident left the 43-year-old father with a cut to his neck and a 29-year-old woman injured. Their conditions are unknown. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.