8-year-old boy fatally stabbed in Queens, suspect shot by police: NYPD

An 8-year-old boy is dead after a stabbing in Queens on Thursday evening.

According to authorities, at around 5:20 p.m., a woman came out of a building on 94th Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica, bleeding after having been stabbed in the back and pleading for help.

Officers responded to the scene and went into a 5th-floor apartment where they found the suspect, a 20-year-old man, holding his father in a headlock, with a knife to the father's throat.

The officers gave repeated commands to the suspect to drop the knife, which he did not obey, leading one of the officers to fire a single round at the suspect, striking him in the torso and incapacitating him.

A knife recovered at the scene of a stabbing incident in Queens. (Credit: NYPD)

Police sources tell FOX 5 NY that the 20-year-old and the 8-year-old were alone in the apartment when the 20-year-old stabbed the child. The pair's parents walked into the apartment and discovered the scene.

The 8-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 20-year-old shot by police was also taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident left the 43-year-old father with a cut to his neck and a 29-year-old woman injured. Their conditions are unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.