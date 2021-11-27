8 cocktails to mix for each night of Hanukkah

Toast to the eight nights of Hanukkah with an easy DIY cocktail.

From Moscow Mules, Old Fashions and egg-inspired concoctions, here are eight kosher drinks that’ll make you want to celebrate the Festival of Lights in style.

Absolut's Caramel Apple Mule

Absolut Vodka has a Caramel Apple Mule recipe that’s perfect for Hanukkah and the fall season. The kosher-certified spirits brand puts a fruity flavor to the classic Moscow Mule. Even better, the amber drink only requires four ingredients. The Caramel Apple can also work if you don’t have any Absolut Vodka on hand and have to use another kosher brand.

Absolut shares its Caramel Apple Mule recipe with Fox News ahead of Hanukkah celebrations. (Absolut Vodka/Pernod Ricard)

Ingredients:

– 1½ part Absolut Original

– ½ parts caramel syrup

– 1 part apple cider

– Ginger beer

Instructions:

1. Pour your vodka, caramel syrup and apple cider into a cocktail shaker.

2. Shake all the ingredients with ice and strain it into a mug over ice.

3. Top your drink with ginger beer.

4. If desired, garnish with an apple fan or cinnamon sticks and serve.

CraftLV's Spiced Old Fashioned

CraftLV says you can put a spicy twist on an Old Fashioned with Woodford Reserve Bourbon and chai syrup. The Las Vegas-based cocktail catering and bartending service’s Spiced Old Fashioned recipe is approved by Rabbi Tzvi Bronchtain, who is certified by the Vaad Hakashruet of Las Vegas and the Chabad of Southern Nevada, the brand told Fox News.

CraftLV shares its Spiced Old Fashioned recipe with Fox News ahead of Hanukkah celebrations. (CraftLV/AltF Photography)

Ingredients:

– 1½ ounce of Woodford Reserve Bourbon

– ½ ounce of chai spiced syrup

Instructions:

1. Pour your bourbon and chai spiced syrup into a cocktail shaker with ice.

2. Stir the liquids together for 20 seconds.

3. Strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass.

4. If desired, garnish with a cherry or another fruit peel or wedge and serve.

Happenstance’s Eggnog Whiskey Sour

Happenstance, a female-owned whiskey company in Nashville, has a Hanukkah cocktail recipe that’ll make eggnog fans rejoice. The brand’s Eggnog Whiskey Sour offers a spiked kick that’s sure to liven up any family gathering. All you need is whiskey (of your choice), lemon juice, eggs, oat milk and spices for garnish.

Happenstance shares its Eggnog Whiskey Sour recipe with Fox News ahead of Hanukkah celebrations. (Happenstance)

Ingredients:

– 2 ounces of Happenstance whiskey

– 1 ounce of fresh lemon juice

– 1 whole egg

– 5 ounces of oat milk

– Grated nutmeg

– Optional: Cinnamon sticks

Instructions:

1. Pour your whiskey, lemon juice and milk into a cocktail shaker along with an egg.

2. Throw in some ice and shake hard for 20 to 30 seconds.

3. Strain the drink into a mug and garnish it with freshly grated nutmeg.

4. If desired, add cinnamon sticks as an additional garnish.

Patrón’s Tommy’s Margarita

Patrón mixologist Stephen Halpin recommends the tequila brand’s Tommy’s Margarita recipe for Hanukah gatherings. The simple drink includes Patrón Silver, which is certified kosher. However, families can make these green Hanukkah margaritas with any tequila brand they like.

Patron shares its Tommy's Margarita recipe with Fox News ahead of Hanukkah celebrations. (Patrón)

Ingredients:

– 2 ounces of Patrón Silver

– 1 ounce of fresh lime juice

– ½ ounce of agave nectar

– 1 lime wedge

– Kosher salt

Instructions:

1. Combine your tequila, lime juice and agave in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice to chill.

2. Salt the rim of a rocks glass and add fresh ice.

3. Strain the contents from your cocktail shaker onto fresh ice.

4. Garnish with a lime wedge and serve.

Who's Jac W.?’s Manischewitz Red Sangria

NYC tavern Who's Jac W.? has a super easy red sangria recipe that doesn’t require any cut-up fruit. The tavern’s chef and partner Joel Reiss recommends using Manischewitz wine, a kosher brand, to create this delicious party cocktail. But, you can feel free to use the red wine that elevates your Hanukkah spirits.

Who's Jac W.? shares its Manischewitz Red Sangria recipe with Fox News ahead of Hanukkah celebrations. (A.H. Reiss Photography)

Ingredients:

Yields 1 gallon

– 9 cups of Manischewitz wine

– 1½ cups of brandy (your choice of flavor)

– 1½ cups of apple pucker

– ½ liter of bottle berry syrup

– 3 cups of cranberry juice

Instructions:

1. Mix your wine, brandy, apple pucker, berry syrup and cranberry juice in a pitcher.

2. Pour your red sangria into a wine glass.

3. If desired, garnish with fresh fruits and herbs and serve.

Sydney Walters’ Menorah Mule

Copywriter, fiction author and PR professional Sydney Walters from Washington, D.C. likes to celebrate Hanukkah with a festive blue Menorah Mule. Her seasonal cocktail is made with UV Blue Vodka and kosher-certified ginger beer from Q Mixers, but you can use any of your preferred brands.

"The bright blue vodka mixed with the ginger beer will give it a light, sky blue hue. However, when you add the blueberries, expect to see that Menorah blue in your mug," Walters told Fox News. "A copper mug works best for this cocktails as its orangey shade is on the opposite side of the color wheel from blue, and will highlight its color beautifully."

Sydney Walters shares her Menorah Mule recipe with Fox News ahead of Hanukkah celebrations. (Cortney Moore/Fox News)

Ingredients:

– 2 ounces of UV Blue Vodka

– 4 ounces of Q Mixers Ginger Beer

– Lime Juice

– Blueberries

Instructions:

1. Start off by adding three ice cubes into your Moscow Mule mug.

2. Pour your blue vodka and ginger beer over ice.

3. Squeeze in a splash of lime juice and stir the ingredients with a straw.

4. Garnish with blueberries for each day of Hanukkah. At maximum, you can have eight blueberries.

Rebekah Lowin’s Coffee Egg Cream Hanukkah Cocktail

Jewish lifestyle blogger Rebekah Lowin has a trusty Coffee Egg Cream Hanukkah Cocktail recipe that takes inspiration from the Brooklyn Farmacy and Soda Fountain’s signature Brooklyn Egg Cream, as seen in Country Living, but with a caffeine-flavored twist that’s perfect for contemporary palates. Lowin likes to use sparkling water from LaCroix and Fox’s U-Bet Coffee Syrup – both of which are kosher, but you can use a different seltzer or syrup if that’s what your heart desires.

Rebekah Lowin shares her Coffee Egg Cream Cocktail recipe with Fox News ahead of Hanukkah celebrations. (Rebekah Lowin)

Ingredients:

– ⅓ cup of milk (whole, skim, oat)

– ¾ cup of LaCroix Coconut Sparkling Water

– 3 tablespoons of Fox’s U-Bet Coffee Syrup

– Optional: Kahlua, rum or amaretto liqueur

Instructions:

1. Pour your milk into a tall egg cream glass (a milkshake glass could work, too).

2. Top the milk with coconut-flavored sparkling water.

3. Scoop in your coffee-flavored syrup and/or liqueur into the center of the egg cream. Be careful to not disturb the milky foam at the top of the glass.

4. Use a spoon or swizzle stick to gently stir the liquids under the foam.

Miznon’s Arak Mojito

Israeli-owned restaurant Miznon at The Hugh has an Arak Mojito recipe that’ll add a little Mediterranean flavor to your Hanukkah sip. The NYC-based eatery’s Arak Mojito is made with Elite Arak – a branded Levantine spirit, but you can use any kosher arak that you can get your hands on.

Miznon at The Hugh shares its Arak Mojito recipe with Fox News ahead of Hanukkah celebrations. (Livi Biase of Biase Photos/@biasephotos)

Ingredients:

– 2 ounces of Elite Arak

– 1 ounce of simple syrup

– 1 ounce of lemon juice

– 3 lemon slices

– Mint leaves

Instructions:

1. Muddle two mint leaves and two lemon slices in a cocktail shaker.

2. Pour in your arak, simple syrup and lemon juice and shake with a generous amount of ice.

3. Strain the combined liquids into an ice-filled glass.

4. If desired, garnish with a lemon slice and a bouquet of mint and serve.

