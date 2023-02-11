75-year-old woman's leg broken in unprovoked Harlem attack: NYPD

article

The NYPD is on the hunt for a man they say shoved a 75-year-old woman to the ground, causing her to break her leg on Thursday in Harlem.

Authorities say the victim was walking on Frederick Douglass Boulevard near West 117th Street when, at around 5:40 p.m. when the suspect, unprovoked, shoved her to the ground.

The suspect then fled on foot heading east on West 117th Street.

The victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/St. Luke's for a broken femur and is listed in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion and medium build, and was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt under a black t-shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers without laces and a black hat.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.