75-year-old Asian woman randomly punched in the face in Queens

A 75-year-old Asian woman is recovering after being punched in the face in an unprovoked attack in Queens.

According to authorities, an unidentified man approached the woman near the corner of 57th Avenue and 97th Place in Corona and randomly punched the woman in the face.

The woman fell to the ground and suffered a fractured nose and right orbital bone. She was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene on foot heading east on 57th Avenue.

The suspect has been described as a Hispanic man in his 20s and was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue shorts, red sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

