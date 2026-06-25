73-year-old man punched, stabbed onboard Upper West Side bus; 2 suspects sought

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The Brief A 73-year-old man was punched and stabbed while riding a bus on the Upper West Side earlier this month. Two suspects are being sought in connection with the assault. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.



Police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate two suspects wanted for assaulting an elderly man while riding a bus on the Upper West Side earlier this month.

What we know:

On June 5, a 73-year-old man was onboard an M104 MTA bus near Broadway and West 92nd Street when a verbal dispute broke out with two suspects.

Police say the suspects punched the victim in the head and body before stabbing him in the shoulder.

The suspects then fled in an unknown direction, while the victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The identities of the suspects are still unknown. They are wanted for elderly assault.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline.