7-year-old girl stabbed in Bronx, Woman taken into custody

A 7-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times in the Bronx on Tuesday morning.

NYPD responded to a 911 call around 8 a.m. at the corner of Clinton and East 169th St. in the Morrisania section.

The girl was found unconscious with several wounds.

According to police, it was unclear where she had been stabbed.

EMS took the girl to Lincoln Hospital, and is said to be in critical condition according to police.

Police say a 65-year-old woman was named a person of interest in the case and was taken into police custody.

The investigation was ongoing.