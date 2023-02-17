7-year-old girl killed by SUV in Queens

article

A 7-year-old girl was hit and killed by an SUV in Astoria, Queens on Friday evening.

The NYPD says it happened just before 6 p.m. at 46th St. and Newtown Rd.

A white SUV hit the girl near the intersection.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

EMS took her to Elmhurst Hospital but it was too late to save her life.

The driver remained at the scene after the accident. The New York City Police Department was still investigating the incident.

No other details were available.