7-year-old girl among several people shot in Newark

Four people, including a seven-year-old girl, were shot in Newark on Wednesday night.

Police sources told FOX 5 NY that someone at a home on Johnson Avenue called 9-1-1 about a shooting. Two adult males were shot at that location, one in the leg and one in the head.

The 7-year-old girl was shot in the chest.

Both the man and the child were taken to University Hospital.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, they encountered a suspect who was trying to flee the scene. The man had one gun, which he threw onto the ground while continuing to run.

Police chased him to the intersection of Elizabeth and Watson Avenues when authorities say the suspect pulled out a second gun, at which point officers opened fire on the suspect, killing him.

Two police officers involved in the chase were also hospitalized for minor injuries.