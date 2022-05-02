68-year-old Asian woman punched in stomach in Chelsea random attack

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is searching for the suspect in a random attack on a 68-year-old woman in Chelsea in broad daylight.

The woman was crossing the street at 9th Ave. and West 19th St. on April 24 at about 8:50 a.m. when the man approached her from behind. Video of the attack shows her trying to get away and back to the sidewalk when the man follows her. She puts up her hand and the man swings at her stomach knocking her to the ground next to a parked car.

The suspect then walked away.

The woman suffered back pain and bruised ribs and was taken to Lenox Health Greenwich Village Hospital in stable condition.

In a video shared by police, the suspect is seen walking on West 21st Street shortly before the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

