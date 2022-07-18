4 people shot in Brooklyn

The NYPD was still looking for suspects after 4 people were shot in Brooklyn Sunday evening, including a 16-year-old who was left in critical condition.

It happened just after 8 p.m. in Brownsville near Livonia Ave. and Rockaway Ave.

The 16-year-old was shot in the head. EMS rushed him to Maimondies Hospital.

A 24-year-old was shot in the stomach. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital for treatment.

A 59-year-old suffered a graze wound to his leg and also went to Brookdale.

A 34-year-old also suffered a graze wound to his back. He didn't go to the hospital for his wound.

The New York City Police Department says the gunman got into a fight, pulled a gun, and started shooting.

Police say that the older two victims were not targets in the shooting.

13 people were hit in 8 shootings across New York City in the past 24 hours.

The shootings came hours after Mayor Eric Adams went on the radio and touted a drop in shootings and murders in the city.