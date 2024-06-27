Brooklyn apartment fire leaves 4 injured: FDNY

article

Four people were injured after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Brooklyn early Thursday morning, the FDNY said.

The fire broke out inside the building on the second floor just before 6:40 a.m. at 416 Avenue M in the Midwood section.

The view from SkyFOX shows crews at the scene.

The FDNY said one person suffered serious injuries and the other three people had minor injuries.

Officials did say they recovered a micro-mobility device at the base of the stairs that was powered by a lithium-ion battery but are still determining whether that was the cause or not.

"The fire is still under investigation. We did recover a micro-mobility device at the base of the stairs that was powered by a lithium-ion battery," said Chief Fire Marshal Daniel Flynn in a post on X.