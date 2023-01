The NYPD is investigating after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in Park Slope near the corner of Dean Street and 4th Avenue.

The victim was shot in the abdomen and rushed to Methodist Hospital, where he died.

The suspect, described as a man in his 20s or 30s fled the scene on foot.

So far, there have been no arrests.