31-year-old man shot, killed in the Bronx

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Bronx
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Bronx on Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, just before 9 a.m., a 31-year-old man was found not responsive with a gunshot wound to his chest at the intersection of Park Avenue and 167th Street.

The victim was rushed to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

So far, there are no arrested, and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released, pending family notification. 