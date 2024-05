A gunfight in the Bronx has left one man dead.

Police say the incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening near East 187th Street and Beaumont Avenue in Belmont.

According to authorities, a 30-year-old man was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Eleven shell casings were found at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made an an investigation is underway.