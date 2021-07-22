Creep attacks 3 women in an hour in same Manhattan park

Three women were attacked in separate attacks in just over an hour in a Manhattan park on Wednesday.

The women were all walking in Inwood Hill Park when a man attacked them.

The NYPD says the first incident happened about 10:50 a.m. A 34-year-old woman was walking in the park when the attacker came up and attempted to rape her. He took off with her iPhone, earbuds, and Apple watch.

Then, at around 11:30 a.m. he went up to a 40-year-old woman walking her dog in the park and demanded sex. The then demanded her property and threatened to kill her dog. He ran off when she yelled for help.

The final incident took place just before noon. A 44-year-old woman was walking her dog when the man hit her with a tree branch and grabbed her phone and bag.

She suffered a head wound and EMS took her to Harlem Hospital for treatment.

Police have not made any arrests but are working under the assumption that the same man is responsible for all of the attacks.