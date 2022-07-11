Expand / Collapse search

3 teens in speeding Mustang killed in Staten Island crash, police say

NEW YORK - Three teenage passengers who were traveling in a speeding Ford Mustang that crashed into a another vehicle and then split into two after striking a tree Sunday night were killed, said police.

Authorities said the driver of a black GMC SUV was traveling east on Hylan Boulevard and turning left on Richard Avenue in Tottenville when the Mustang was speeding west on Hylan and slammed into it. 

As a result of the collision, the Mustang then struck a tree, splitting the vehicle into two pieces and ejecting the rear seat passengers Jesie Gil, 15, and Ashley Rodriguez, 16.  

Gil's sister, Fernanda, 16, was also killed

The Mustang’s driver, a 16-year-old boy, was in serious but stable condition.

The 47-year-old driver of the SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He was later arrested for driving with a suspended license.

A 44-year-old woman, a 19-year-old female, a 23-year-old man, and an 11-year-old girl were also injured and taken by EMS to Staten Island University Hospital North. 

Early Monday morning a woman came to retrieve a pair of black shoes sitting at the base of a pole at the crash site. She and a man with her did not want to speak to reporters. They got into a white car and drove away. 

