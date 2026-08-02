3 teens arrested, suspect wanted after 87-year-old woman shot in the face in the Bronx

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The Brief An 87-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were hospitalized in stable condition following a daytime shooting outside a Bronx residence on Friday. The NYPD arrested three 16-year-old males the following day. Police are actively seeking the public's help to identify a shooter who fled the scene.



A daytime shooting in the Bronx left an 87-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man injured last week, and now police are searching for a fourth suspect.

What we know:

Both victims were struck when shots were fired outside a Bronx residence on Barnes Avenue around 4 p.m. Friday.

The 87-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to the face and torso, while the 18-year-old was hit in the hip. They are both in stable condition.

The following day, three 16-year-old male suspects were arrested. All three were charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Two of the suspects were also charged with attempted murder.

Dig deeper:

A fourth male suspect, who police identified as a shooter, remains at large. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red shorts, black sneakers, and a black backpack.

What we don't know:

The identities of the suspects have yet to be released. A motive is also unknown at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the suspect is strongly encouraged to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline.