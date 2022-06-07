3 teens armed with guns rob Queens bodega of more than $1,000

Police are looking for three armed robbers who hit up a bodega in Jamaica, Queens.

The robbery occurred just after midnight on May 2 at the store at 172-43 Hillside Avenue.

Video of the brazen robbery shows one of the suspects point a gun at the 31-year-old clerk behind the counter.

According to police, the suspect told the worker: "Don't do anything, open the register."

The other two suspects went behind the counter and took $1,025 in cash. All three suspects then took off along Kingston Place before driving way in a white car.

The suspect who threatened the store clerk is described as a male, in his late teens with a dark complexion, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with brown eyes, short dark hair and 5'10" tall. He was last seen wearing a black Northface winter jacket, a hooded black sweatshirt, black surgical mask, black pants and black sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a male, in his late teens with a dark complexion and weighing approximately 160 pounds, with brown eyes, approximately 6'0" tall and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded winter jacket, a black surgical mask, black Adidas sweatpants with white stripes and black sneakers.



The third suspect is described as a male, in his late teens, with a dark complexion, thin build and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, short dark hair and is 6'0" tall. He was last seen wearing a black Puma sweat jacket, black sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.