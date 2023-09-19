1 teenager stabbed, 2 slashed outside Brownsville high school

One teenager was stabbed, and two were slashed outside Brownsville Academy High School in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Police were called for an assault in progress at E. 98th and E. New York Ave. at approximately 2:55 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an 18-year-old male with a stab wound to the chest, a 17-year-old male with a slash wound to the ear, and another 17-year-old male with a slash wound to the chest.

The 18-year-old was taken to Kings County in critical condition. The two 17-year-olds were taken to Brookdale Hospital, both in stable condition.

Police would not immediately confirm if any of those involved were students at the school.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.