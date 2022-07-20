3 people shot outside Brooklyn subway station

The NYPD says three males were shot on a Brooklyn sidewalk on Wednesday.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. in front of 1115 Rutland Rd. outside the Sutter Av.-Rutland Rd. subway station in Brownsville.

EMS took the victims to Brookdale Hospital. Their conditions were not known.

Three men were seen taking off from the scene in a black SUV after the shooting. No arrests have been made in the case.

The New York City Police Department had no other details available. Officers had set up a wide crime scene in the area as they looked for evidence.