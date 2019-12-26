3 Jersey City police officers injured

Jersey City police converged on Rutgers Avenue, where three officers suffered minor injuries on Thursday morning. The cause of their injuries remains unclear.

There were unconfirmed reports of shots having been fired at the officers near 126 Rutgers Avenue at around 11:30 a.m.

The injured were taken to a local hospital.

About a mile away, a wild gunfight unfolded earlier this month between police and two shooters, David N. Anderson and Francine Graham, at a kosher grocery store. The shooters and three civilians inside the store were killed. Police said Anderson and Graham killed a city detective at a cemetery before opening fire at the kosher store.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.