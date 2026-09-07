3 injured in separate shootings along 2026 West Indian American Day Parade route

The Brief Three people were injured in two separate shootings along and near the 2026 West Indian American Day Parade route in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon. A male shot in the back near 800 Nostrand Avenue was hospitalized in stable condition, with one person of interest taken into custody. Nearby at Eastern Parkway and Kingston Avenue, a man and a woman both suffered graze wounds to their legs.



Police are investigating two separate Monday afternoon shootings along and near the West Indian American Day Parade route that left three people injured and led to one person of interest being taken into custody.

What we know:

The first shooting occurred at 4:02 p.m. near 800 Nostrand Avenue, within the boundaries of the NYPD’s 77th Precinct, according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information (DCPI). A male victim was shot in the back and transported by first responders to Kings County Hospital, where he reportedly remains in stable condition.

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Authorities took a person of interest into custody shortly after the incident.

Minutes later, a second shooting broke out nearby within the 71st Precinct near Eastern Parkway and Kingston Avenue, per DCPI. A male and a female both sustained graze wounds to their legs during the incident.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released additional details regarding potential suspects in the second shooting, nor have they released the identities or updated conditions of the two victims wounded along Eastern Parkway.

Earlier stabbings

Dig deeper:

Earlier Monday, three men were hospitalized following a stabbing that occurred just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Utica Avenue and Carroll Street, just blocks from the J'ouvert celebration and hours before the West Indian American Day Parade kickoff.

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The victims suffered severe injuries, according to previous FOX 5 N.Y. reporting. Two of the men were stabbed in the neck and are currently recovering in stable condition.

The third victim was stabbed in the face. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but officials say he is now in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

What's next:

Both incidents remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.