3 men stabbed just blocks from West Indian American Day Parade route

The Brief Three men, ranging in age from 23 to 36, were stabbed Monday morning in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. One victim is in critical condition after being stabbed in the face. No arrests have been made.



Three men were hospitalized following a stabbing early Monday morning in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn.

What we know:

The violent attack occurred just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Utica Avenue and Carroll Street, just blocks from the J'Ouvert celebration and hours before the West Indian American Day Parade kickoff.

The victims, ranging in age from 23 to 36, suffered severe injuries. Two of the men were stabbed in the neck and are currently recovering in stable condition.

The third victim was stabbed in the face. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but officials say he is now in stable conditon.

No arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release further details, including possible suspects and if the stabbing was connected to the parade festivities.

The investigation is ongoing.

What they're saying:

Speaking at the West Indian American Day Parade breakfast, the mayor cautioned against drawing premature conclusions about the broader context of the violence.

"I think it’s still a little early to come to conclusions about the larger context of these stabbings," Mamdani said. "What we do know, however, as you said, is that three individuals were stabbed in the early hours of this morning. We’re thankful to report that all of them are in stable condition, and we continue to be incredibly confident in the work of our NYPD, our CMS partners, city workers across the parade. We’re doing everything they can to prepare for what is going to be a moment of joy for the city."