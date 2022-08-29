3 family members drown in NY lake

article

Three members of the same family drowned in an upstate lake on Sunday afternoon. One of them died.

The New York State Police say it happened at White Lake in the Sullivan County town of Bethel.

Troopers from the Liberty barracks responded around 2 p.m. to the lake for a report of three people who went underwater and failed to resurface.

Police say that a family from Bellerose, N.Y. began swimming in White Lake at approximately 10 a.m.

At approximately 2 p.m., Basir Amin, 18, began to struggle in the deep portion of the lake.

His sister, Nasrin Amin, 21, and his uncle, Afrid Haider, 34, attempted to assist Basir.

All three ended up going under the water and did not resurface.

Divers from Bethel Fire recovered all three victims after they had been under the water for a period of time.

Life saving measures were started immediately and they were transported to Garnet Medical in Harris.

Basir Amin was pronounced deceased. Nasrin Amin and Afrid Haider were both listed in critical condition.

According to the CDC, there are nearly 4,000 unintentional fatal drownings a year in the U.S. and more than 8,000 nonfatal drownings, or around 22 a day.

Drowning injuries can cause brain damage and other serious outcomes, including long-term disability.