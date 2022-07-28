3 children, woman found dead at Connecticut home

Police in Connecticut were investigating the deaths of a woman and three children. It happened Wednesday evening in Danbury.

A man police described as distressed, called officers to the Whaley St. home around 6:30 p.m.

When police arrived they found the bodies of 3 children between the ages of 5 and 12.

Police then found the body of a woman in a shed outside the home.

Police called it an isolated incident and there was no further threat to the public. They also said there was no suspect in custody and no search for suspects, indicating that it might have been a murder-suicide.

Danbury police confirmed that the investigation was ongoing and more information was expected to be released on Thursday.

