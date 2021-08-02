3 bystanders shot in Manhattan gun battle

Three innocent people were shot in Manhattan when a gun battle broke out in front of a bodega.

The NYPD says it happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday night at Marte Grocery on Audubon Ave. in Washington Heights.

Police say three armed men followed another man into the store. The man who was followed ran behind the counter and pulled a gun. A video of the incident shows the terrified worker cowering in the corner as the confrontation took place. A short time later, all of the men exchanged gunfire outside of the store.

A group of about six bystanders was sitting at a portable card table outside of the store and got caught in the gunfire.

A 42-year-old woman was hit in her left arm. EMS took her to Columbia Presbyterian hospital in stable condition.

A 58-year-old woman was shot in her buttocks. EMS transported her to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem in stable condition.

A 78-year-old man was hit in his left arm and abdomen. EMS rushed him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem in stable condition.

All four of the shooters got away and remained on the loose.