3 alarm Bronx fire injures two firefighters

Two firefighters were injured battling a three-alarm blaze in the Bronx on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at around 2 p.m. inside an apartment on the top floor of a building on Watson Avenue in the Soundview section.

Officials say the fire quickly spread, but firefighters managed to contain it.

Authorities also said a ladder knocked over a power line. The live wire struck several vehicles, but there was no damage and no-one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.