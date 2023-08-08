3 alarm Bronx fire injures two firefighters
BRONX - Two firefighters were injured battling a three-alarm blaze in the Bronx on Tuesday.
The fire broke out at around 2 p.m. inside an apartment on the top floor of a building on Watson Avenue in the Soundview section.
Officials say the fire quickly spread, but firefighters managed to contain it.
Authorities also said a ladder knocked over a power line. The live wire struck several vehicles, but there was no damage and no-one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.