Expand / Collapse search

3 adults, 2 minors arrested in connection with rapper Pop Smoke's murder: LAPD

By Kelli Johnson
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 11 Los Angeles
article

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 30: Pop Smoke performs at the Soulfrito Music Festival at Barclays Center on August 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Arik McArthur/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - Five people have been arrested in connection to rapper Pop Smoke’s murder including two minors, the Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday.

RELATED: 20-year-old rapper Pop Smoke gunned down at Hollywood Hills home connected to reality star

In a tweet, LAPD confirmed that they arrested the five suspects.

Pop Smoke, born, Bashar Barakah Jackson, was gunned down at a Hollywood Hills home on February 19.

He was 20-years-old.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave owned the home which was rented out on Airbnb.

LAPD previously said between two to six suspects entered the home wearing masks when he was shot.

The New York rapper’s posthumous album “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon” was released last Friday. 

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 