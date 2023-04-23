Earthquake hits parts of New York

article

There was a 3.6 magnitude earthquake near Adams Center on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

According to USGS the earthquake happened around 2:10 p.m. EST.

Did You Feel It? (DYFI) collects data from people who might have felt an earthquake and creates maps that show what people felt and the extent of damage that was caused.

USGS Intensity Map

Places that may have been affected

Adams Center, New York

Watertown, New York

Fort Drum, New York

Kingston, Ontario, Canada

Albany, New York, United States

What's the seismic hazard for New York?

2014 Seismic Hazard Map- New York

The intensity of the earthquake was reportedly "very light" with moderate shaking and a possibility of damage.

According to the 2014 Seismic Hazard Map of New York, upstate has a high percentage of hazard.

What to do in an earthquake?

Earthquakes are uncommon in New York, however it is important to be prepared.

According to nyc.gov it's important to "identify safe places in each room of your home, such as under a solid piece of furniture and away from windows, hanging objects or tall furniture that could fall on you. Prepare your home by securing bookcases and other top‐heavy objects to the wall, and store large and heavy items on lower shelves. Do not hang large pictures or mirrors above sofas or other places where people may sit or sleep."

Visit the US Geological Survey for real‐time earthquake monitoring: www.usgs.gov.