$2M lottery ticket sold in New Jersey

A Powerball ticket worth $2 million in Wednesday's drawing was sold at a New Jersey convenience store and another $1 million ticket was also sold in the Garden State.

A ticket sold at Krauszer's Food Store on Central Ave. in Westfield matched all five white balls drawn but milled the Power Ball. The ticket was purchased with the Power Play multiplier, doubling the $1 million second-place prize.

The other ticket that matched all five white balls was sold at Sunny Mart Food Store in Port Reading.

Three other tickets sold in New Jersey matched four of the five white balls to win $50,000 third-tier prizes.

Those tickets were sold at 7-Elven in Teaneck, News Plus in Toms River, and Woodstown Conoco in Pilesgrove.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, October 19, drawing were: 06, 08, 15, 27, and 42. The Red Power Ball number was 10.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $550,000,000 for the Saturday, October 22, drawing.