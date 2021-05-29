26-year-old woman dies after fall from Manhattan building

For the second time in a week, a young woman has fallen to her death from a Manhattan building.

The NYPD says that 26-year-old Tyler Thorpe of the Bronx was found behind 237 East 28th Street in Kips Bay early Friday morning after apparently falling from an upper floor.

EMS pronounced her dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Last weekend, a 24-year-old died when she fell while trying to climb onto the roof of a building in the East Village.