26-year-old man shot, killed in Crown Heights

Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.

The NYPD says that at around 4:00 p.m., officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man shot in front of 105 Rogers Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim, a 26-year-old man, with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

The victim was rushed to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There are currently no arrests, and an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been revealed, pending proper family notification.