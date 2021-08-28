25-year-old man shot and killed in Queens: NYPD

article

The NYPD is investigating after a gunman shot and killed a 25-year-old man in Queens Saturday morning.

According to authorities, just after 4 a.m. police responded to reports of gunshots near Beach 84th Street and Shore Front Parkway in The Rockaways.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical center, where he was pronounced dead.

The man has not yet been identified, pending family notification.

There are currently no arrests and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

