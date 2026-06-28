NYC Pride March 2026 kicks off: Route map, street closures and events
NEW YORK CITY - New York City is ready for one of its biggest annual celebrations as the 2026 Pride March takes over Manhattan on Sunday.
Whether you're marching, cheering from the sidelines, or just trying to navigate the weekend traffic, here is everything you need to know about this year's route, street closures, and must-attend events.
Pride March
What we know:
The 2026 NYC Pride March kicks off at noon on Sunday at 26th Street and Fifth Avenue, before passing the historic Stonewall Inn, and dispersing near 15th Street and Seventh Avenue.
This year's theme is "For All of Us," which is inspired by a famous quote from LGBTQIA+ activist and Stonewall veteran Marsha P. Johnson: "There is no pride for some of us without liberation for all of us."
The Grand Marshals for this year's march include actor-comedian Bowen Yang, Pose star Dominique Jackson, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Peppermint, media veteran Bernie Wagenblast and the advocacy group Gays Against Guns.
Pride March events
Dig deeper:
PrideFest returns for its 32nd anniversary on Sunday, June 28, with the largest LGBTQIA+ street festival in the United States. It will feature BookFest, StageFest, FamilyFest, CommunityFest, WellnessFest and FoodFest.
The day prior, Youth Pride will take place on Saturday, June 27, at the South Street Seaport Museum — Pier 16 and The Seaport - Pier 17. The carnival-style celebration will feature carnival activations, live entertainment, DJs, free drinks and snacks and more for ages 13-24.
Street closures
Local perspective:
The following streets will be closed on Sunday, June 28, for the 2026 NYC Pride March:
Formation:
- 5th Avenue between 33rd Street and 25th Street
- West/East 33rd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 32nd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 31st Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 30th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 29th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 28th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 27th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 26th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West 25th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
Route:
- 5th Avenue between 25th Street and 8th Street
- West 8th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and Christopher Street
- Christopher Street between Greenwich Avenue and 7th Avenue South
- 7th Avenue between Christopher Street and 16th Street
Dispersal:
- 7th Avenue between 15th Street and 19th Street
- 16th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 17th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 18th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 19th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue
Miscellaneous:
- Christopher Street between West Street and 7th Avenue South
- Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue
The following streets will be closed on Sunday, June 28, 2026, for Pridefest 2026:
Location(s):
- 4th Avenue between East 14th Street and Astor Place
- East 13th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue
- East 12th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue
- East 11th Street between 4th Avenue and 3rd Avenue
- East 10th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue
- East 9th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue
- East 8th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue
- Astor Place between Lafayette Street and 3rd Avenue
- Lafayette Street between East 9th Street / Wanamaker Place and Astor Place
- Cooper Square between 3rd Avenue/St. Marks Place and East 8th Street
The Source: Information from his article was provided by NYC DOT and NYC Pride.