2024 New York Dance Parade: Performers, special guests and street closures

The 2024 New York Dance Parade kicked this afternoon to celebrate over 100 styles of dance.

The 18th Annual Parade and Festival will feature over 10,000 dancers.

Parade and festival overview

Map of this year's parade route (Courtesy of Dance Parade New York)

Before the parade, a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at 11:45 a.m. at 17th Street and Sixth Avenue (Avenue of the Americas).

Grand Marshals Brenda Bufalino (Tap Dance), Lil Buck (Memphis Jookin), Martha Zárate-Alvarez (Mexican Folkloric), and Norman Siegel (Civil Liberties Advocate) will attend the ceremony.

After the ceremony, Batalá New York, an all-female Black-led drum and dance ensemble, will lead the parade down Avenue of the Americas. Over 150 organizations will showcase a vibrant array of dance styles, ranging from freestyle to intricately choreographed routines.

Click here to see the full list of this year's participants.

This year's parade features a lineup brimming with cultural diversity. Experience a variety of styles, including Asian, African, and South American dances, as well as urban movements like Memphis Jookin, Voguing, and Hip-Hop. The parade will also showcase partner dances such as Lindy Hop, Ballroom, Hustle, and Salsa, along with studio classics like Jazz, Hip-Hop, and Tap.

Twenty-six NYC schools will send student dance troupes, and 23 vibrant floats will enhance the festive atmosphere with performances of Bellydance, Flamenco, Chinese, 5Rhythms, and Hip-Hop. Live bands will include cultural ensembles playing Afro-Caribbean, Middle Eastern, Thai, Haitian, Khmer, Samba, and Scottish music, along with global rhythms from Get Empowered.

The festivities conclude with DanceFest in Tompkins Square Park, providing an inclusive dance party everyone.

There will be dance performances on two stages, site-specific acts, a DJ dance party, and free dance classes at The Joyce Theater's New York Center for Creativity & Dance, featuring Grand Marshal Lil Buck, Mark Morris Dance Group, and Peridance. DJs Tone Love, Misbehaviour, Kenny Parker, Ameer, and a Soul Train set on the Social Stage.

Street closures

18th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

17th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

Route:

6th Avenue between 8th Street and 18th Street

8th Street between 6th Avenue and 3rd Avenue

Astor Place between 4th Avenue and 3rd Avenue

St Marks Place between 3rd Avenue /Astor Place and Avenue A

Avenue A between 8th Street and 10th Street

Dispersal:

Avenue A between 10th Street and 12th Street

10th Street between Avenue A and Avenue B

7th Street between Avenue A and Avenue B

About Dance Parade New York

Launched in 2006, Dance Parade is a non-profit organization committed to nurturing and sustaining dance artistry while building a supportive dance community. It provides collaborative opportunities for both established and emerging artists through community engagement, scholarships, performances, and special events.

