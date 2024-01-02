NY honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with statewide broadcast

article

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday that the state's annual commemoration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will take the form of a statewide broadcast event this year, titled "New York State Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr."

The program will air on PBS stations throughout New York starting MLK weekend and will be available for streaming at empirestateplaza.ny.gov/nyking

The one-hour tribute will showcase New Yorkers who embody Dr. King’s principles, including artists, activists, and community leaders.

"The life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. calls us to service and social justice every day," Governor Hochul said. "This tribute to Dr. King is a reminder of that legacy, and an opportunity to recommit our State to the collective goals of his activism.

The program will feature a range of inspirational performances and stories and aims to reflect on Dr. King’s legacy in modern-day New York.

The program is part of a broader series of commemorative events, including the New York State Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Student Fine Arts and Essay Exhibition.

Available virtually from January 15 to February 29, the exhibition showcases student artwork inspired by Dr. King's Six Principles of Nonviolence.

The state also supports several service initiatives in Dr. King's honor, like the annual food and book drives.