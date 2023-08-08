2023 International Puppet Fringe Festival lands in NYC

The 2023 International Puppet Fringe Festival is now on the Lower East Side.

Between August 9–13 audiences will be dazzled by a diverse lineup of puppet performances from all over the world.

The week-long festival invites audiences of all ages to celebrate the art of puppetry in this one-of-a-kind experience that defines New York City as a global creative capital.

"Now in its third year, the week-long festival invites audiences of all ages to celebrate the art of puppetry in this one-of-a-kind experience that defines our city as a global creative capital," Anne del Castillo, Commissioner of the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment said.

It's the only international festival dedicated to puppetry, and it's organized by three Lower East Side cultural hubs including "The Climente."

"Puppets have a home here at the Clemente." — Executive Director of the Climente, Libertad Guerra

"We’re celebrating those other New Yorkers, whether they came from here or whether they’re from all over the world. They always have had and always will have a home here. Puppets for kids, puppets for adults, puppets for all generations, silly puppets, avant garde puppets, puppets honoring the elders, puppets for the future, puppets help build this place," Guerra said.

This year's festival honors puppet master and creator of the iconic village Halloween parade Ralph Lee.

"We are delighted to welcome back the International Puppet Fringe Festival, which this year will honor New York City’s most renowned puppet master and founder of the Village Halloween Parade, Ralph Lee, who passed away in May," Del Castillo said.

Participating venue puppetry groups include:

Teatro SEA (USA)

Yael Rasooly (Israel)

Puppet Beings Theater (Taiwan)

Maskhunt/Deborah Hunt (Puerto Rico/New Zealand)

Scapegoat Carnivale (Canada)

Lumiato Teatro de Formas Animades (Brazil)

Treasure Chest Theatre (Hong Kong/USA)

Fernán Cardama (Argentina)

Tholpavakoothu & Puppet Centre (India)

Junktown Duende (Puerto Rico/USA)

Boxcutter Collective (USA)

Wonderspark Puppets (USA)

Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre Mobile (USA)

Nappy’s Puppets (Jim Napolitano) (USA)

Other events include:

Cabaret nights hosted by Great Small Works and Punto SEA

Puppet Open Mic Nights

Film screenings provided by Heather Henson’s Handmade Puppet Dreams film series

Roundtable discussions by the Mettawee River company

Master-class workshops in puppetry and puppet crafting

A weekend of MicroTheater performances (guerilla-style theater in unorthodox venues)

Gala closing party featuring an incredible salsa band.

"Prepare to witness an awe-inspiring display of talent at Puppet Fringe 2023." — Dr. Manuel Morán, Founder of the International Puppet Fringe Festival

"With a captivating ‘Halloween in August’ theme, we will take our audiences on a mesmerizing journey into a realm brimming with wonder and enchantment, as we pay tribute to the remarkable Ralph Lee," Dr. Morán said.