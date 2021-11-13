Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in NYC

It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in New York City.

The tree that will stand at Rockefeller Center during the Christmas season arrived in Manhattan on Saturday.

The NYPD escorted the 79-foot Norway Spruce through the streets of the city to its new home for the next few months.

The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled to take place on December 1, 2021, and the tree will stay there until early in January.

Starting on December 2, 2021, the tree will be lit daily from 6 a.m. until midnight. On Christmas Day, the tree is lit for 24 hours and on New Year’s Eve, it is lit from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition for more than eight decades.

The 12-ton tree was cut down in Elkton, Maryland. It will be donated to Habitat for Humanity at the end of the holiday season to be turned into lumber to build homes.