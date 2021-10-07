2 teens shot while eating at Harlem chicken restaurant

Two teenage boys were hospitalized after a likely gang-related shooting inside a restaurant in Harlem early Thursday morning.

The NYPD said the 16-year-old and the 13-year-old were eating at Mama's Fried Chicken on Frederick Douglas Boulevard at about 1:48 a.m. when a dispute broke out and another individual shot the teens.

The 16-year-old was shot in the back and was rushed to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

The 13-year-old boy was shot in the head and rushed to St. Luke's Hospital in critical but stable condition.

The shooter, who reportedly had walked by and spotted the teens, was also described as a teenager.

The victims and the shooter were part of rival African crews, and the violence may have been retaliation for another shooting on the block about a week ago, sources told the NY Daily News.

The paper reported a suspect was in custody.

