2 teens shot in the Bronx

The New York City Police Department is asking for help to identify two wanted for opening fire on a Bronx sidewalk. Two teenagers were shot in the incident.

The NYPD says it happened about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Fordham section.

The two suspects were walking in front of 382 East 197 Street when they saw a group in front of 2720 Decatur Avenue. The pair pulled guns and fired multiple times at the group.

A 14-year-old boy was hit in the left arm and a 15-year-old boy was hit in the left leg. EMS took the 14-year-old to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi. EMS took the other teen to Saint Barnabas Hospital. Both teens were listed in stable condition.

The shooters took off eastbound on East 197th St. towards Webster Ave. after the shooting. Police have not made any arrests.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers. The second suspect was last seen wearing a light-colored long shirt, light-colored pants, a black vest, and white sneakers.