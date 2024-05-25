2 shot, 1 killed outside Brooklyn apartment building: NYPD

article

The NYPD is investigating after two men were shot, one fatally, outside an apartment building in Brooklyn late Friday night.

According to authorities, at around 11:56 p.m., officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man shot outside the Bushwick Houses on Moore Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a 21-year-old man who had been shot once in the head.

The man was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly afterward, a 20-year-old man walked into Woodhull Hospital with gunshot graze wounds to his head, ear and legs. When questioned, he said he was at the scene of the shooting when he was injured.

The 20-year-old is currently listed in stable condition.

So far, police have not made any arrests and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The identity of the 21-year-old victim is being withheld pending family notification.